ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A Midlands organization that provides support to public school employees, is offering some insight into how other districts around the state handle financial matters when it comes to paying their bus drivers after dozens here in Orangeburg protested due to reduced or lack of pay.

On Monday, the drivers protested at the district office demanding answers to what they call pay discrepancies.

The interim superintendent met with the drivers and shared that since the consolidation, the pay system had changed.

The district has admitted that they could’ve done a better job disseminating this information to the drivers.

It’s still remains unclear as to how this change will impact employee benefits.

The South Carolina Education Association (SCEA) represents public school employees statewide, including some bus drivers. The organization is looking into other districts to see how they’re handling their transportation services.

"So one district guarantees thirty hours a week" says Sherry East, President of South Carolina Education Association, "They don’t have to have them do a dual employment working others jobs but one district I spoke with said they have plenty of routes to cover or if they still needed a half hour they would tell them to stay on the clock and go clean their bus or help someone else clean their bus or ride a route with someone and double up just to make they get their 30 hours a weeks to get benefits."

The Orangeburg county school district still hasn’t confirmed how the new system will run in terms of benefits but the SCEA says they’re looking into other districts to see if some of those best practices can be implemented statewide.

While many are still unaware of their benefits some bus drivers say they still need to get paid, but the SCEA explains patience might come in handy over the next few days.

"Get it in black and white" says Sherry East, "Ask for your pay stub, ask for your pay scale, ask what were my hours, what was I suppose to be getting paid and here’s what I got paid. Then I think the next step is give them time to fix it and then follow up. You can’t just let it go. You can’t just fine other work if you truly want to stay there and make it right and if not reach out and your recourse would be call your association and get the legal team involved if it gets to that point."

There are around 200 bus drivers in the district but the administration has yet to confirm how many were financially impacted.

To learn more and/or get in contact with South Carolina Education Association visit their website here.



