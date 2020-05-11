What to do if you spot a coyote

With colder weather comes more sightings of these canines. SCDNR gives you tips on what you should do.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, cooler weather means coyotes may be spotted in the Midlands.

These animals are in every US state but Hawaii, according to SCDNR.

Jay Butfiloski with the SCDNR explains why people may see them more often in the cold.

"When it's cold, not only do we have leaves off of the trees where maybe you can see farther into the woods, it coincides with the breeding season, there tends to be some activity related to that and winter is sometimes a time of food scarcity."

Posts on neighborhood apps like NextDoor say livestock has been attacked by coyotes. According to SCDNR, this can definitely happen.

"People with livestock that may be vulnerable to coyotes typically they have guard animals whether they have llamas or a lot of them have guard dogs."

If someone sees a coyote, Butfiloski has simple steps to follow.

Back away from it, but don't turn and run because that could cause a chase response from the coyote.

If you have a pet with you of any size, hold it close or pick it up and continue backing away.

Just do not approach the coyote.

Also, if you are within 100 yards of your home, you also have the option to trap or shoot these animals without a license, "You can do that so long as your on your own property- that's kind of an exemption in state law," Butfiloski says.