PONTIAC, S.C. — Richland County officials have now announced an expected completion day for the Clemson Road project in Northeast Columbia.

Many people use Clemson Road to travel to Interstate 20 or go to the Village at Sandhills.

Eilenn Gower has been living in Northeast Columbia for the past five years.

"It's kind of exciting to have that widened up. It's pretty congested, especially at rush hour. They've been working on it for a bit," said Gower.

Gower say it gets traffic heavy when people are going and coming from work. Sometimes it's difficult to find an alternative route.

"I feel like it's been going on for awhile. I think they do a good job of doing work early and late trying to offset that rush hour time."

She's looking forward to the new lanes coming to Clemson Road but she's hoping construction will finish up sooner than later.

"I would like to know a little bit more about when it's going to be done and kind of what the planning is, is there sidewalks coming in, how far the sidewalks are coming down, the different phases of construction."

She's hoping the new sidewalks will extend further down Clemson Road so people can walk back and forth to businesses.

Street Squad reached out to Richland County Transportation Penny Department to find out the answers Gower is looking for.

According to officials, they are expecting to finish construction for the widening project on Clemson Road in January 2021.

Richland County also says sidewalks for pedestrians and bicyclists will go from Chimneyridge Drive to Old Clemson Road. This will about two miles of sidewalk.

