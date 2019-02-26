LEXINGTON, S.C. — Street Squad talked to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to find out how much longer there will be construction on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

Street Squad Lexington has had viewers reach out to us on our Facebook page to find the answers they're looking for in their community.

Johnette told News 19 she wants to know what's going on with the construction off Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

This is the portion of I-20 with nearly 11 miles of construction in the median between the Hwy 378 exit and Hwy 204.

Johnette says she is afraid every day when she has to drive on the stretch of road.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Website, they started construction on this widening project back in 2016.

While they're looking to widen to the median on both sides of the road, the department is also planning on replacing two mainline bridges over Southern Railroad near mile marker 57.

On SCDOT's website, you can look at this interactive map to find out what's going on with current projects.

When you click on the specific project, it says the anticipated contract completion date is October 21st, 2019.

After speaking with SCDOT officials on the phone, they tell me they don't expect to finish until September of 2020. They say asphalt shoulder issues have put the project behind.

It appears now it will take another year and a half to finish the project.