RED BANK, S.C. — The White Knoll High School Timberwolf Band will be playing in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is the country's oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade. 2019 marks the 100th parade in the city of brotherly love.

Other bands across the country will be joining in the 1.4-mile parade.

The White Knoll band left on Sunday and are now in New York City. On Wednesday, the band will head to Philadelphia to get ready for the big event.

Street Squad spoke to the band through Facetime while they were getting ready for the parade.

Band director Tom Padgett knows what it's like to be a part of a huge parade. Padgett once performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

"To perform in this 100th annual historic parade in Philadelphia, it's the oldest in the country. That's a really cool experience and be a part of history as well," said Padgett.

Tom Padgett

The White Knoll Timberwolf Band has been practicing since the state finals where they placed second in Class 4A.

Zoe Mahoney says they've been working hard to get ready to perform on the national stage.

"We were invited to be in the parade in September of last year and we fundraised, practiced after school, and made our way up here," said Mahoney.

Gillian Lease is originally from New Jersey. She says it's great to come back to the place where she grew up.

RELATED: Changes proposed in the way South Carolina funds our public schools

"I'm from the North so I'm kind of excited to come back home and see the sights with all my friends," explained Lease.

Diante Johnson says one of his favorite parts is taking in all the new things he hasn't experienced before.

"Went to the Empire State Building last night to get a view of New York City. It was great. It's the first time that I've ever seen it," said Johnson.

Tom Padgett

Wil Middleton says this trip has created a lot of new experiences for the whole band.

"There's all different kinds of people to meet here versus our small little town in South Carolina. Here, we're in a different part of the country and we meet all kinds of new people," said Middleton.

Michael Bush thinks it's amazing they'll be playing for so many people in person and on television.

"I think performing in the parade is pretty cool because we've gone to the state competitions. That's cool. There's a couple hundred people watching us there but here it's nationally televised. We kind of get to show off all our hard work," said Bush.

The band will start their performance at 8:30 a.m. and the parade will end at noon. The parade route starts at 19th Street and JFK Boulevard and ends in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

RELATED: Old bottles become crosses to honor first responders