Whittaker Community Center in Orangeburg County now open to the public

Community organizers have a vision for the center to become a space where they can meet and discuss issues affecting the community.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Whittaker Community Center in Orangeburg County is now open.

Community organizers say the center was nearly twenty years in the making, and will be a place the community can gather for activities that include programming for seniors.

“We need a place for the seniors to assemble and so that they can begin to communicate with others and hopefully have some activities for them so that they will be able to communicate, fellowship," said Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights president Andrew Johnson.

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights is the organization that advocated for this community center to become a reality. Their vision is for the center to become a space where they can meet and discuss issues affecting the community.

“We want this facility to be a place where we can actually come up with plans that will help our youth. Economically. Socially. Morally. That they can be involved," said Johnson.

Johnson says this project was made possible with the support of Orangeburg County council member Willie B. Owens of District 7. It is a $500,000 project funded by the capital project sales tax.

There are multipurpose rooms, office space, and a fully functional kitchen. The goal is to make the center available for birthday parties and other public events.

“Now that we have cut the ribbon, we will be working toward the time that we’re gonna come in here and begin having organizational meetings. Identifying various projects that will improve the community, the Whittaker community," said Johnson.