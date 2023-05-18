Willie Jeffries School of Excellence coming to Orangeburg 2024-2025 school year

The school will be tuition free and 60,000 square feet. It will have the capacity to serve nearly 760 students grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Willie Jeffries School of Excellence is set to open in Orangeburg for the 2024-2025 school year.

“We truly believe that the children in Orangeburg County deserve a quality education," said board chair Stewart Weinberg.

Weinberg serves on the Berkeley Charter Education Association board. They are bringing a new charter school to Orangeburg. He says this comes at a time of major growth in the city with hundreds of homes being built near the school's location on Highway 301 and Roquemore Drive.

“Economic development for Orangeburg County is tremendous but more importantly, what I said earlier, we’re providing a choice for parents of quality education," said Weinberg.

The charter school will be tuition free and 60,000 square feet. It will have the capacity to serve nearly 760 students grades kindergarten through eighth. Weinberg says the plan is for students to have personalized learning plans depending on their academic level.

The school is named in honor of former South Carolina State University football coach Willie Jeffries.

“It’s quite an honor to have a school named in your honor," Jeffries said.

Jeffries says he's been a part of the community for 56 years. He's hoping the school will inspire local youth to stay local.

“I hope they rise to the top and become CEO’s and if not that just become productive citizens," said Jeffries.