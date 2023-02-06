Midlands church finds a new way to get kids outside

The site includes a basketball court, a large walking trail, benches and more

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A Winnsboro church congregation in Winnsboro is providing a new way to get kids outside.

One Accord Ministries of Grace has created a children's nature trail and park beside their church.

"Once we started doing it, they started going out into the woods," Pastor Melvin Hughes said. "It takes you back to when we were growing up, you know what I mean? They get out there and they just got this love for each other."

Hughes said it all began when he started dumping concrete for the trail, but then it grew into much more as the kids wanted to get involved.

"Basketball courts, deck for eating out, cooking out picnicking ... We've got lots of picnic tables. A walking path is amazing because young or old can go down this path because it's concrete. So, wheelchairs, you know all of that can come down here," church co-founder Angel Hough said. "So, it can be used by anyone, any abilities. What's awesome about this walking path is they can take in nature, see the creeks, rocks, all the trees, and as they go down, there are also inspirational signs with scriptures. As they walk through, they can see that.

Not only has it been a space of creativity but one of love and compassion for the children.

"I learned how to love each other and how to help lift each other up, even when we're sad," said Lucas Deese about his time working on this park with other kids.