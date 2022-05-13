Billboard on display in Woodford honors 6-year-old shot, killed in his hometown

As his family continues to mourn, they're finding strength in using his story to shed light on gun violence.

WOODFORD, S.C. — Winston Hunter's family has a billboard dedicated in his memory in Woodford to not only remember who he was, but also to spread awareness about gun violence.

6-year-old Winston Hunter was playing at home when bullets tore through the Orangeburg County home, killing him on May 13. 2022.

“His dream was for everyone to be nice, everyone to get a long, unity. Since his life was cut short because of a senseless act, his family…we’re gonna make sure his dreams, his wishes stay alive," said Winston's mother Courtney Hunter.

Now a billboard overseeing Highway 321 in his hometown is keeping his memory alive.

“I think of Winston smiling and just pouring out his love on the people that’s passing by. Every time I pass by that billboard I smile, I blow the horn, and I keep going," said Hunter.

As his family continues to mourn, they're finding strength in using his story to shed light on gun violence. They're in the process of launching a non profit called Through the Eyes of Winston to expand the reach of this message beyond the small town of Woodford.

“Through this foundation, we’re looking to start marches. We’re gonna march to say his name and not only just Winston’s name, but every other person who has lost their lives through gun violence, a senseless act," said Winston's uncle Abraham Salley.

The billboard was paid for by family members. They hope to add more billboards in Orangeburg County and eventually throughout the state.