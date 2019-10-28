ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Regional Medical Center is changing things up visiting rules for cold and flu season.

The hospital policy during flu season restricts visitors in the inpatient units. It allows immediate family only.

Children under 12 are not allowed to visit at any of the pediatric inpatient unit and there are limited exceptions in other areas of the hospital.

"We found that many of the children don't cover their mouths when they sneeze they have illnesses that are contagious before they know they're contagious," says Dr. Charles Kilgore. "Our responsibility is to the new baby. New babies are Immunol compromise, they don't fight infections well and because of that we try hard to not let them catch anything while in our hospital."

For visitors over the age of 12 there aren’t hard restrictions but if visitors have flu like symptoms such as a fever or sore throat the staff ask that you not visit the hospital.