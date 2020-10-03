COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan High School is the school of champions after their boys and girls basketball teams both won the 3A state championship.

After losing in the State Title game last season, the girls defeated Marion 53-33. Freshman phenom. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way for the Kennan girls with 29 points and 8 rebounds.

This is the second state title for Keenen girls in the past three years.

“It was relief and happiness, I just threw the ball up very high because we was working so hard all year and we finally got what we wanted.” Fulwiley said.

Not to be outdone, the boys defeated Wade Hampton 55-32, claiming their 9th state title in program history. It also the first time that the Boys and Girls basketball teams won State Titles in the same season.

Former News19 Player of the Week Raekwon Horton led the way with a double-double (19 points, 16 rebounds).

"You can tell by the atmosphere at the school, everybody is happy for us, you can see it in the community and all.” Horton said.

For Head Boys Basketball Coach Zach Norris, who won his 7th State Championship on Saturday, seeing both of the teams win was an amazing experience.

“It’s a great feeling, especially being there and seeing the girls win it right in front of you and then letting the guys come and do their thing it was a wonderful experience.” Coach Norris said.