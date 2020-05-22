ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is recognizing local students through it’s "Working for Wheels" program.

The program recognizes kids, who were selected by their teachers and community members, for their academic achievements throughout the school year.

The reward is a free bicycle that’s been donated and repaired by the law enforcement agency. Sargent Arney Lucas, who heads up the program, explains how it all works.

"The teachers submit letters for the different students who have stood out over the year - not just in grades, but also their behavior," says Lucas. "They have put in a better effort and have a good relationship with their peers, and they want to acknowledge that."

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety This week we will be recognizing kids from our community who partici... pated and were selected for their academic achievements in our Working for Wheels Program. This program rewards participating students with a free bicycle that was donated to our agency. All parents of those selected and shown here agreed to allow their children to be recognized.

Lucas says that there has been a shortage of bikes during the pandemic, and he’s happy to be giving away nearly 25 of the precious items, but this is about more than just giving away a sweet ride.

"Children are at home with their parents all day every day, and we look at this as a extra benefit as it will give them that motivation to last the storm and they’ll know that someone is thinking of them and rewarding them for their hard work and also their good behavior," says Lucas.

To learn more about program or donate a bike visit CLICK HERE or call Sargent Lucas at 803-664-1457.