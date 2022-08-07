Young boy needs heart transplant, South Carolina neighborhood steps up

Some Lexington kids are running a homemade lemonade stands to raise money for their friend.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Everyone loves a lemonade over nice frosty ice in these hot summer months.

One bunch of kiddos in Lexington are selling the summer drink for a better-than-average cause.

The perfect recipe for this fundraising heat-beating drink is enthusiastic children, six scoops of lemonade dust, water, and some ice. The true test is of course a cool swallow.

The Lexington kids are stirring up donations for their family friend Luke Fossell, who has been battling heart problems since he was just a baby.

Luke is now three and waiting for a heart transplant in Charleston, which could take anywhere between six and 12 months.

"I hope he'll feel better," Luke's friend Taylor Langston said.

Luke's mom Karoline says she's beyond grateful for everyone's love and support.

"We have been so unbelievably blessed by everybody that has been so supportive. We have had people reach out to us from far and close. It honestly, the community support has been absolutely amazing," Fossell said.

"We just can't imagine what the fossil family is going through and we were just trying to think of something that the kids could get involved with and to let Karoline Fossell, Luke's mom know that we're thinking of them," Chelsea Langston, a family friend said.