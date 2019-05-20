CAMDEN, S.C. — Goats from Camden are bringing a little more joy to kids in the Midlands.

Ashley Nicks has a lot of farm animals at RRG Ranch. While she’s had the goats for several years, she's not just keeping them at the farm.

“My goats have become popular, so I actually take them to schools and day cares, and kids love to play with them,” said Nicks.

We’ve all heard of dog therapy. Now, Nicks is switching out dogs for goats.

“I just love seeing the smiles on the kids faces, and adults too,” explained Nicks. “They don’t realize how friendly they can be.”

One of the goats Nicks’ family has is Pistol. He has three legs because of an accident that happened when he was just two weeks old.

While he may be missing a limb, Nicks thinks it’s important to show the kids it’s okay to be different.

“We take him as well so kids can see that he is different but he’s fully cable of doing everything else the other goats do,” said Nicks.

While they take Pistol and the other goats to schools and day cares, you can also find them at “Goat Yoga” with Fit Columbia.

The family says they also have a donkey, some horses, and are looking to expand to cows at their farm. Who knows? They might be at your next animal therapy session.