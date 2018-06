Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia officials are asking for the public's help to identify anyone involved in several fires in the area.

The Columbia police and fire departments, along with SLED, are looking for the cause and origin of fires along the Farrow Road corridor over the past 2 months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

