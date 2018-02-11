Lexington, SC (WLTX) - An investigation is underway after a BB gun was found on campus at a Lexington high school Friday.

River Bluff High School received two phone calls saying there was a gun at the school, one call stated where the gun may be at the school, according to Lexington County School District One.

A BB pistol was found hidden in a men's bathroom after officials searched the area. Lexington Police say a 14-year-old student brought the pistol in his backpack and hid it on campus. He was charged with carrying a weapon unlawfully on school grounds, and released to his parents with a custodial promise.

In a separate incident, two 14-year-old male students were suspended after fighting in the high school's hallway around 12:30 p.m. Friday. An incident report was filed with the Lexington Police Department.

© 2018 WLTX