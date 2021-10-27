14-year-old brought loaded gun to Richland County middle school, deputies say

Officers say the 14-year-old brought the loaded gun to St. Andrews Middle School.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbia area school.

Officers say the weapon was brought to St. Andrews Middle School Wednesday.

According to deputies, a school administrator found the gun in the student’s backpack after being alerted by another student. The administrator immediately then notified the school resource officer.

The 14-year-old will now face charges of possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a pistol under 18, according to deputies.

Deputies say this is the fourth teen charged with bringing a weapon to school this week in Richland County. Two 14-year-olds were charged after officers say they had a loaded gun to Richland Northeast High School on Monday. On Tuesday, a Columbia High School Student was arrested for bringing a knife to school.

All four teens were booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.