14-year-old brought loaded gun to Richland County middle school, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to a Columbia area school.
Officers say the weapon was brought to St. Andrews Middle School Wednesday.
According to deputies, a school administrator found the gun in the student’s backpack after being alerted by another student. The administrator immediately then notified the school resource officer.
The 14-year-old will now face charges of possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of a pistol under 18, according to deputies.
Deputies say this is the fourth teen charged with bringing a weapon to school this week in Richland County. Two 14-year-olds were charged after officers say they had a loaded gun to Richland Northeast High School on Monday. On Tuesday, a Columbia High School Student was arrested for bringing a knife to school.
All four teens were booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
“These kids need to know that if they choose to bring a weapon of any kind onto school property, we will find out and they will go to jail,” Sheriff Lott said. “We won’t tolerate this kind of reckless behavior and neither will their classmates. The other students want a safe place to learn and are there for the right reasons. We thank them for speaking up and encourage them to alert school staff or the SRO if they see something that concerns them.”