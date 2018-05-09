Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Students and staff at Gilbert Elementary School were briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a small fire.

Officials say the fire was found in one of the school's restrooms after staff noticed some smoke. Surveillance video later showed a student set the fire, according to a report.

That student has been suspended pending a meeting with the district's hearing officer.

The school was immediately evacuated, and all staff and students were reported safe and accounted for. Everyone waited outside as the area was cleared of smoke, but are now back in the building.

Due to the fire, a faint smell of smoke remains in the area.

A similar incident occurred at the same school late last month when a small fire occurred in an electrical closet. All staff and students were deemed safe in that incident as well.

