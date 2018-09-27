Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after Lexington County deputies say he made threats against his high school.

Nicholas Aaron Schneider, 17, told fellow students he was going to buy guns and bulletproof vests as part of a plan to "blow up" Lexington High School, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies were alerted to the threats after Lexington School District One officials received a tip on the district's line.

Schneider spoke with deputies at his house Monday night, admitting he was suicidal and upset with his school.

“After we spoke with the student, EMS determined he needed to be transported for further evaluation," said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. "We arrested him as soon as he was medically cleared and discharged today.”

He is awaiting a bond hearing at the Lexington County Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX