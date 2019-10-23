KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One sixth grader at Leslie M. Stover Middle School now has a forever friendship with a solider that is currently serving after sending a letter.

"I was just amazed and astonished that me out of everybody here, me would get something," Zack said.

Sixth grader Zack Fitch recently received a gift that he will never forget.

"On hero day, 9-11, we wrote letters to US soldiers that are in different countries and I wrote to SFC Robert D. Neal.

Neal is currently serving overseas. He is from South Carolina and now him a Zack have a special bond through the gift of words.

"I got this package back that had a shirt in it, a letter and a teddy bear," Zack said.

Small items that left a big impact on Zack.

"First I want to go to college and then the military," Zack said.

He said he hopes to serve one day like Neal and his father.

"The letter said, hi Zack this is SFC Robert D. Neal keep up the good grades in school it will really help you out, you're my hero and it had his signature," Zack said. "I was just amazed."

Zack described a hero as someone who has worked hard and is loyal to what they promise.

He also hopes to one day meet Neal.

"I would honestly give him a big hug and thank him," Zack said.

Doug Bowling, who served 26 years with the South Carolina Army National Guard, said when he was over seas receiving letters like the ones Zack and other students wrote meant more then they realize.

"At the very bottom base line of it all those people are doing it out of their time because they care when perfect strangers send you something it makes you know they care," Bowling said.

The impact didn't stop with Zack though. The teacher behind the idea, Kim Stokes, said it was a special surprise for her too.

"When he opened the box and I read the card I cried, and Zack got a little emotional too,"Stokes said. "He just said it meant so much to him that he heard back and that he got a shirt and he had the shirt on, I mean the first day back at school."

Stokes said she also plans on having students write letters to active military members on Veterans Day.