Community gathers to clean up Gallman School, a future community center, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The school which was known as the African American School in Newberry during segregation, is now vacant and being transformed into a community center

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry's theme for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, "A day on, not a day off," brought the community out to old Gallman High School, a place that is vacant but full of history and making room for the future.

"The old Gallman High School was the African American high school that was built in the 1950s, of course, during segregation in Newberry County," said City Council Member Carlton Kinard.

Kinard, along with community members and students from Newberry College, took time to move out the old and prepare for the new -- a new community center.

"Us coming to help means a lot to the people, even though some people might not know this place is here," Newberry College student Donovan Ford said. "Other people know it's here and so, just cleaning it out and making it better, in the long run, it's going to be a better place and that's great for the community."

The building has been empty for about 4 years and is now preparing for new life.

"There has been a great process when it comes to this transformation, and ensuring it was on the ballot for our capital sales project, penny sales tax, and we secured $1.45 million to start our phase 1 of the renovating of the Gallman Place Project, Kinard said. "Hopefully, with all of this, we will start with new roofing and also start our phase 1."

"Phase 1 consists of our new cafeteria, so we also have a partnership with Kraft-Heinz, one of our local industries here in Newberry County, and they will take charge in bring commercial kitchen equipment," Kinard said.