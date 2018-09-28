Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Hotels are one of many venues human traffickers use to exploit their victims.

Thursday afternoon, students at Columbia College aspiring to be in the hospitality industry learned what to how they can identify traffickers and their victims.

"Human trafficking happens more than we think in Columbia," said Gabby Reed, a sophomore at Columbia College.

Reed is one of the students in the Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Industries Program at Columbia College.

Students, along with local hotel managers, learned how they can help disrupt the global crime of sex trafficking.

"We want to make sure that these people who are interacting with the human traffickers bringing in their victims that they're very aware of what to look for and how to identify those signs," said Dr. Carole Sox, Director of the Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Program.

Hotels are the #2 top venue for sex trafficking in the nation. Sox says leaders at Columbia College wanted to introduce students to hospitality and tourism, but also incorporate the social justice component to help them identify signs of human trafficking when they become managers in the industry.

Thursday's seminar is thanks in-part to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), who teamed up with Columbia College to host the event.

Private Investigator, Chandra Cleveland-Jennings, helped attendees learn about human trafficking and how they can protect themselves.

"Some of them are the age range in which these guys recruit or take them, so they needed to know some of the signs," said Cleveland-Jennings. "Like when a guy wants to 'Romeo' you and say he loves you and buy you things. That could lead to a dangerous lane."

After the seminar, we asked students their biggest takeaway.

"My biggest takeaway was realizing that it can literally happen to anyone, anywhere and you never really know who's going through what," said Savanna Wiegand, a sophomore at Columbia College.

"My biggest takeaway was how easy it is for these things to happen, and also how easy it is for us to do something about it," said Columbia College senior, Elle Zeeman. "Something that was mentioned was turning around and actually confronting the person."

"I'm going to try to be more aware so when I'm walking, I can take my earphones out and look around, and make sure I observe people's faces more," said Reed.

"Keeping your headphones out while you're walking, because at Columbia College we're an open campus. You should always be aware, and you should always carry your keys between your fingers," said Khiara Miles, a senior at Columbia College. "It's ok to tell [authorities] if you're suspicious of anything."

For hotel managers, they can bring the information back to their employees.

For the students, the future industry leaders, they're prepared to be on the front lines to act as a voice for the voiceless.

"If it turns out to be nothing, at least no one's hurt," said Cleveland-Jennings about calling authorities when you notice suspicious activity. "At least you got an opportunity to possibly save a young girl's life."

"The idea is no matter who you are or where you are, if all of us are more observant, we can all take an active part in saving people who are involved in this terrible situation," said Sox.

To put this in perspective, in Richland County alone, one child is forced into human trafficking every six weeks.

If you suspect someone might be a victim of human trafficking, call police or call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

© 2018 WLTX