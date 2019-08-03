CHARLESTON, S.C. — The president of the College of Charleston is responding after campus protests Friday after a racial video surfaced on social media.

Well over a hundred students walked out of class then chanted and held signs on the campus to call for action.

The video they were upset about-- which was shared on multiple accounts-- appears to show white students at the school using racially offensive language.

News19 has not been able to confirm who is in the video or where it was recorded.

But students called for a dialogue on race and the school to do something to the students in the video.

In a statement, College of Charleston President Stephen Osborne said the school would indeed take action, but he didn't outline what that would be.

"I – and the many faculty and staff also present – share in your outrage and in your disappointment," Osborne said. "As an alumnus of this great institution, I know that this type of behavior does not represent who we are."

"As the speakers stated so effectively, enough is enough. As an institution, we have to be better – better as a student body, better as a faculty, better as a staff, better as an administration."