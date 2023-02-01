x
Eight students sickened by gummy edibles at Richland One school

Two of eight students sickened by edibles at CA Johnson were transported to the hospital by EMS, according to officials.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple students at CA Johnson High School were transported to the hospital Wednesday after eating gummy edibles, according to Richland School District One

Eight C.A. Johnson High School students got sick at school Wednesday after eating gummy edibles, according to Richland One Spokesperson Karen York.

Two of those students were transported to the hospital by EMS, according to York. Six others were assessed then released to go home with their parents. 

The incident is being investigated by school administrators and the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit.

