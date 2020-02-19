COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control partnered with the State Department of Education to conduct an analysis of waste at South Carolina's public schools.

The study titled 'No Time to Waste' began in the spring of 2019, and analyzed waste from six schools across the state.

Amanda Edwards is the project manager for DHEC's Take Action SC.

“This study revealed quite a bit of information," said Edwards, "It helped us set a baseline for the waste generations for schools across the state. And also to help us determine recommendations we can give to schools on how to reduce this waste.”

Food waste was found to be the biggest issue at all six of these schools. According to their findings, 32-55 percent of waste generated at schools could go through recycling or reduction.

“While we only identified six schools that we studied, we used those schools to really set a snapshot for the whole state," Edwards explains, "So the schools can do different things like implement waste reduction programs including meal planning in their cafeteria, share tables, offer vs. serve, [etc.] We worked very closely with the Department of Education in helping come up with either these plans or identify how school’s can implement those. We also talked to schools about composting and even identifying outside of food waste, other ways that they can reduce: like reuse tables for school supplies.”

The SC Department of Education can now take these findings and recommendations straight to the state’s school districts.

Director of the Office of Health and Nutrition at the State Education department Ron Jones says these findings can help with a variety of issues.

“Its important to us, obviously, to minimize waste but its also important operationally, because when we talk about waste of food product we also talking about waste of money for food cost and waste of money for labor costs which is impacting school nutrition programs. So it gives us the opportunity to highlight the waste, minimize the waste and minimize some of those financial losses that are taking place,” said Jones.

“Our biggest goal is kind of two fold," Edwards says, "we wanted to identify the waste, get that baseline. But we also wanted to be able to provide these suggestions. So while we can’t mandate that these changes be implemented, offering these suggestions and giving awareness of these programs is part of achieving that goal."

You can read DHEC's published No Time to Waste study here. They also provide a list of resources for recycling at schools here.

For ways you can improve your waste at home and at your business, click here.