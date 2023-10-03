News19 Stuff a Bus assistance sign up: Here's what you need to know

The registration began Tuesday Oct. 3 in some parts of the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 once again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling as part of the 2023 Stuff a Bus Christmas Drive Thru Edition.

But before that happens, people who need assistance providing gifts for their children must register to get those toys. The registration began Tuesday Oct. 3, for those living in the areas surrounding Columbia, Lexington, Camden, Newberry, Sumter, and Winnsboro. Signups for Orangeburg will begin October 10.

Salvation Army Sign Up Dates:

Midlands – OCT 3 through OCT 28 or until available spots reach capacity – For walk-ins - @ Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 3024 Farrow Road from 9A to 3:30P and ONLINE REGISTRATION www.SAAngeltree.org (Please emphasis ONLINE)

Sumter – OCT 3-7 & OCT 10-14: 10AM – 12PM and 1PM – 3PM | BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – CALL (803) 775-9336 (Office Hours: Closed Tuesdays)

Orangeburg – OCT 10 through OCT 24 – ONLINE REGISTRATION ONLY www.SAAngeltree.org

Applicants MUST provide the following information:

Picture ID for the head of household.

Identification cards for everyone residing in the household. The following ID’s can be used: US Driver’s License, Social Security card, State-issued non-driver ID card, US passport, Employee ID Card, School ID Card, Health Insurance Card,Medicare, Matricula Consular ID Card, US Miltary ID card, birth certificate

Proof of age for every child 12 years old or under. Only children 12 years and younger can receive Christmas gifts. Birth certificates or other official documents may be used for proof of age.

If your household currently qualifies for Food Stamps (SNAP), bring your EBT card AND a recent food purchase receipt using your card. With proof of Food Stamps (SNAP) benefits, numbers 5, 6 and 7 (below) are not necessary.

Proof of all income in the home for the past 30 days (pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI Disability, Social Security statement, VA or other pensions).

Anyone 18 years or older and receiving no income must show proof of zero wage (Zero wage statement from the unemployment office).

Proof of all household expenses paid in the past 30 days (not bills that you owe, but bills that were paid).

For those who would like to contribute new toys, games, clothing, shoes and other essential items this holiday season, the Stuff-A-Bus buses will be accepting donations at the following Walmart locations 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m.:

Stuff A Bus Dates

DECEMBER 1st

6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Forest Drive – 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Orangeburg – 2795 North Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29118

Lexington – 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072

Manning – 2010 Paxville Hwy., Manning, SC 29102

Dutch Fork – 1180 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063

DECEMBER 8th

6:00am – 7:30pm @ the following Walmart locations:

Two Notch – 10060 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29223

Harbison – 360 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212

Sumter – 1283 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150