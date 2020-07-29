Stuff A Bus: Back To School Edition

Parents with children between the ages of five and 12 qualify for the program but you MUST sign up before 4:15 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stuff A Bus is back with a 'Back To School Edition,' but it looks a lot different this year.

The Salvation Army has a page dedicated to Stuff A Bus, here.

The event is happening now online and in-person at five area Walmarts on August 8.

Forest Drive

Two Notch Road

Garners Ferry Road

Harbison Boulevard

Newberry

These Walmarts will have Salvation Army bins in the front of stores so people can drop their donations in.

No matter when or where kids go back to school, they will need supplies. Because of this, WLTX and the Salvation Army want to make sure they are prepared.

Parents with children between the ages of five and 12 qualify for the program, and must sign up before 4:15 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

Parents can sign up at the Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service during office hours (Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) at 3024 Farrow Rd., Columbia, SC 29203.

Parents will need the following items to register: