Stuff A Bus: Back To School Edition

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stuff A Bus is back with a 'Back To School Edition,' but it looks a lot different this year.
The Salvation Army has a page dedicated to Stuff A Bus, here.
The event is happening now online and in-person at five area Walmarts on August 8.
- Forest Drive
- Two Notch Road
- Garners Ferry Road
- Harbison Boulevard
- Newberry
These Walmarts will have Salvation Army bins in the front of stores so people can drop their donations in.
No matter when or where kids go back to school, they will need supplies. Because of this, WLTX and the Salvation Army want to make sure they are prepared.
Parents with children between the ages of five and 12 qualify for the program, and must sign up before 4:15 p.m. on Friday, August 7.
Parents can sign up at the Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service during office hours (Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) at 3024 Farrow Rd., Columbia, SC 29203.
Parents will need the following items to register:
- Valid Photo ID of parent/guardian
- Proof of birth date for all registered children
- Proof of SNAP benefits
- If no SNAP benefits, bring proof of income or proof of emergency situation