x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Stuffing a bus for Orangeburg County families in need this Christmas

The Salvation Army of Orangeburg says its goal is to collect as many toys as possible that will go to children in need.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — WLTX is partnering with The Salvation Army of Orangeburg to stuff a bus with toys that will be going to children in need this holiday season.

“It’s just special and it’s a wonderful time of year," said donor Shelley Perry. "This is a time of year everybody should open their hearts and just give to those less fortunate." 

RELATED: Help WLTX Stuff-a-Bus for kids in the Midlands today!

This is the third year Perry says she has donated toys along with Debra Hoffman. This year, they donated educational toys.

“There is a huge need to make some children and families have a happier Christmas time and season," Perry said.

Tri-County Vets also donates to the cause each year. This year, they donated a bike.

“We do it all the time. But during Christmas, it’s a great feeling because...we ride. God had bless us, unusually, right? And what happen then, we have a chance to do something else to help someone else," said organization president John Fulton.

STUFF A BUS WITH US! 🚍 We'll be at Walmart locations throughout the Midlands on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 collecting new toys, nonperishable food items and monetary donations. DETAILS: bit.ly/3IbTzo2 👉 Help us get the word out!

Posted by WLTX News19 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

RELATED: Holiday season kicks off in Orangeburg, things to do in the city

The Salvation Army of Orangeburg says it's goal is to collect as many toys as possible.

“Our goal is to get this bus as full as possible to where you cannot even see in the windows because it's so full," said Corps officer Kellie Cantrell.

Want to help? Learn more HERE

RELATED: How redistricting may affect Orangeburg County

In Other News

Kershaw County school nurses finally seeing relief from high number of COVID-19 cases