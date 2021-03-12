Stuffing a bus for Orangeburg County families in need this Christmas

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — WLTX is partnering with The Salvation Army of Orangeburg to stuff a bus with toys that will be going to children in need this holiday season.
“It’s just special and it’s a wonderful time of year," said donor Shelley Perry. "This is a time of year everybody should open their hearts and just give to those less fortunate."
This is the third year Perry says she has donated toys along with Debra Hoffman. This year, they donated educational toys.
“There is a huge need to make some children and families have a happier Christmas time and season," Perry said.
Tri-County Vets also donates to the cause each year. This year, they donated a bike.
“We do it all the time. But during Christmas, it’s a great feeling because...we ride. God had bless us, unusually, right? And what happen then, we have a chance to do something else to help someone else," said organization president John Fulton.
The Salvation Army of Orangeburg says it's goal is to collect as many toys as possible.
“Our goal is to get this bus as full as possible to where you cannot even see in the windows because it's so full," said Corps officer Kellie Cantrell.
