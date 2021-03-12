Stuffing a bus for Orangeburg County families in need this Christmas

The Salvation Army of Orangeburg says its goal is to collect as many toys as possible that will go to children in need.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — WLTX is partnering with The Salvation Army of Orangeburg to stuff a bus with toys that will be going to children in need this holiday season.

“It’s just special and it’s a wonderful time of year," said donor Shelley Perry. "This is a time of year everybody should open their hearts and just give to those less fortunate."

This is the third year Perry says she has donated toys along with Debra Hoffman. This year, they donated educational toys.

“There is a huge need to make some children and families have a happier Christmas time and season," Perry said.

Tri-County Vets also donates to the cause each year. This year, they donated a bike.

“We do it all the time. But during Christmas, it’s a great feeling because...we ride. God had bless us, unusually, right? And what happen then, we have a chance to do something else to help someone else," said organization president John Fulton.

STUFF A BUS WITH US! 🚍 We'll be at Walmart locations throughout the Midlands on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 collecting new toys, nonperishable food items and monetary donations. DETAILS: bit.ly/3IbTzo2 👉 Help us get the word out! Posted by WLTX News19 on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

“Our goal is to get this bus as full as possible to where you cannot even see in the windows because it's so full," said Corps officer Kellie Cantrell.