Stuff a bus with school supplies for Midlands kids this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of school is quickly approaching for students in most Midlands school districts, and News 19 is once again partnering with Walmart and Salvation Army of the Midlands to help make sure that students have the school supplies they need when they head back to class.

Our annual Stuff A Bus: Back to School Edition starts Friday and runs through the tax-free weekend, August 6 - 8. That’s three whole days to donate supplies and help fill backpacks for students in our community!

This year, the Salvation Army will provide over 400 under-served children with new backpacks and school supplies for the school year. Having these essential items not only improves a child’s confidence, but also provides them with tools to help them succeed.

Drop by one of the following Walmart locations on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to donate school supplies to help Midlands students as they head back to school.

Participating Walmart Locations:

Forest Drive - 5420 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Two Notch - 10060 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223

Garners Ferry - 7520 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209

Harbison - 360 Harbison Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212

Killian Road - 321 Killian Rd, Columbia, SC 29203

Donation bins will be available at each of the Walmart locations listed above. Just look for the big bus sign with the WLTX and Salvation Army logos.

If you can't make it by one of the locations, you can shop online at Salvation Army's Walmart registry. All items ordered will ship directly to Salvation Army of the Midlands.