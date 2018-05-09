Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Subway restaurant that was gutted by the October Floods of 2015 has now been torn down.

Many can remember the images of Devine Street being overrun with flood water in October of 2015. They’re forever a part of our memory.

One of the businesses that was underwater was the Subway.

Yogesh Thakker has owned the business for decades. Recently he's had to make a tough decision.

"I had to honor the city magistrates order and knock it down," said Thakker.

He said he had no choice but to tear down the building that's been around for almost 35 years.

"The city says if I don't tear it down, they're going to tear it down and then put a lien on my property. Instead of putting the lien on my property,: explained Thakker. "I went ahead and knocked it down,”

The City of Columbia says they've offered to buy the property from the Thakker family but they haven't chosen to accept their deal at this time.

The City did say they're working on a buying the Title Loan property next door and turning it into a greenspace.

"I paid $11,000 for them to knock it down and the city wants to buy it with $10,000. I said,'No, I'm not ready to sell at that price,'" said Thakker.

The family has a new Subway location in the shopping center across the street, between the Staples and Bi-Lo. Over the last three years before they reopened, the family had no source of income.

Thakker says his retirement is now in question.

"That was my dream for my retirement life but I don't know. Mother nature, there's nothing we can do. I offered them. If they take my offer, I will be fine. I'll give my land and my property. In the future, I don't know what's going to happen," said Thakker.

There’s no word yet on when the Title Loan building may be torn down.

© 2018 WLTX