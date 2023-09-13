Suicide Prevention Week: What to know

Suicide accounted for 797 deaths in South Carolina in 2021, according to DHEC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sept. 10-16 is World Suicide Prevention Week, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants you to know how everyone can play a role in suicide prevention and what resources are available.

Suicide was the 12th leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2020, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), and was the third leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 34. Suicide accounted for 797 deaths in South Carolina in 2021, according to DHEC.

“We want all South Carolinians to know the warning signs for suicide, how to have a conversation with someone in crisis, and where to reach out for help,” said Kacey Schmitt, DHEC’s Director of Social Work. “Having the right knowledge and resources can save a life and increase awareness of the signs of suicide risk. Together, we can all help prevent suicides.”

The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) offers the following warning signs of suicide:

Comments or thoughts about suicide

Increased alcohol and drug use

Aggressive behavior

Withdrawal from friends, family and community

Dramatic mood swings

Impulsive or reckless behavior

“Each and every one of us has a role in suicide prevention,” said Dr. Robert Bank, acting state director of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. “One easy way anyone can help others is to learn what resources are available in a mental health crisis. Be a messenger of hope by spreading the word that help is out there, people care, and those in need are not alone.”

This year, the ASFP launched its Talk Away the Dark campaign aimed at initiating open conversations about mental health and lighting the way for people in distress to feel comfortable asking for help. The program offers conversation starters and conversation guides to help loved ones navigate conversations about suicide.

The following options are available to those in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress:

The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, confidential support via a mental health professional with the Lifeline network. To connect, call or text 988.





The South Carolina Department of Mental Health Mobile Crisis clinicians provide 24/7 community-based crisis response anywhere in South Carolina. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact DMH's Mobile Crisis Team at 833-364-2274.





The SCDMH Deaf Services Hotline is dedicated to folks who are deaf or hard of hearing and in crisis or in need of resources. It is also available to contact for hospital consultation, telepsychiatry interpreter requests, and mental health center referrals. The Deaf Services Hotline is available 24/7, statewide, at 803-339-3339 (VP) or deafhotline@scdmh.org.





(VP) or deafhotline@scdmh.org. The Crisis Text Line is a nationwide resource for anyone in need of crisis assistance but who is not able or ready to call into a resource line. South Carolina has its own code for the line. South Carolinians can reach the Crisis Text Line 24/7, toll-free, by texting HOPE4SC to 741-741 (Español: “AYUDA” to 741-741). Texts to this line do not use your data or show up on your phone bill.