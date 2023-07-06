Summer literacy program in Holly Hill aims to combat the 'summer slide'

The goal is to get children's heads out of their phones and into a book.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The summer Reading and Recess program in Holly Hill is starting next week. The goal is to get children's heads out of their phones and into a book.

Students can lose a lot of what they learn over summer break, it's something known as the 'summer slide.' But a study done by Scholastic showed 78 percent of students in grades 3 to 5 maintained or increased when they went back to school if they read over the summer.

“We are living in a technological world where we can ask Alexa anything," said director Marea Pearson.

So instead, children are being encouraged to seek their own answers within the pages of a book. It comes with benefits, as educator Marea Pearson explains. She says reading serves as a foundation for their communication and language, especially over the summer.

That's when the so-called 'summer slide' causes students to forget a lot of what they learned throughout the school year. It's what this program aims to avoid.

“By reading the books, and playing the games, we’ll be able to help build better leaders for our community so they’re able to work together, number one, they’re able to collaborate, communicate," said Pearson.