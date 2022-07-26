Summer revival raising money for family of slain mother of 5

Pastors in Clarendon County are gathering every day this week to raise money for the mother of Audrionna "Tutu" Kind.

SUMMERTON, S.C. — A summer revival in Clarendon brought people together in hopes that prayer will heal their community.

Gene Failmezger like several others in Clarendon County are using prayer to heal from a tragedy that shook the community just one month ago.

“The only way we’re going to save people in the community from gun violence is through the Lord and through prayer,” Failmezger said.

After a drive by shooting at a graduation party injured 9 people and killed one woman, named Audrionna "Tutu" Kind, the Clarendon community has been looking for a solution to the violence.

Through prayer, song, and conversation, the community hopes to push the violence and tragedy away, and come together to support Audrionna Kind’s family.

“We’re going to be here all week to bless the community and to raise money for Linda Kind," said Elder Albert Thomas. "Tutu’s mom has taken on the responsibility of raising Tutu’s 5 children.”

Although the gathering was small tonight, Failmezger believes they can make a difference.

“We can change this community but it’s just gonna take people coming together," he said.

This summer revival event will be ongoing through out the week until Friday, and each night the service will take up an offering that will all be given to the mother of Audrionna Kind.

The free revival events are at Scott's Branch Football Field, at 9253 Alex Harvin Highway in Summerton, from 6:30-9 p.m. each day until July 29.