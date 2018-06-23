Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A very hot and humid weekend is on tap for the Midlands. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. The better chance for rain will be in the low country of South Carolina. Lots of sun on Sunday will help push the temperature to 100° with heat indices near 108°. Please use caution in the afternoons.

The very hot weather will extend into Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Again the heat indices may reach near 107°. A cold front will pass slowly through the Midlands Monday night into Tuesday. This will likely produce a few thunderstorms. The front will push to the south and eventually become stationary. It won't be quite as hot behind the front with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s mid-week.

There will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. High temperatures may be in the upper 90s by Friday with heat indices in the range of 100°-105°. Seems like June is destine to close out on a hot note.

