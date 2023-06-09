Summerton Lakefront development moves forward thanks to $700k wastewater improvement project

It will accommodate the North Shore Hotel Development Project.

SUMMERTON, S.C. — Wastewater improvements are on the horizon for the Town of Summerton, thanks to $700,000 from the state budget.

At the Shared Treasures Antique Store in Summerton, owner Brennan Guy said business has been slow. "It's a sleepy little town," Guy said.

However, change is on the horizon, according to Summerton Mayor Tony Junious.

"We’re very excited about the growth that's coming here to the Town of Summerton, very excited,” said Junious.

Part of this anticipated growth includes the North Shore Hotel Development Project, featuring a lakefront restaurant and rental cottages. When the project was first proposed, the town didn’t have enough sewer capacity to accommodate the development.

Mayor Junious said that local lawmakers secured the funding for wastewater improvements to facilitate this development. "It's not only a significant investment; it's going to drive substantial growth in that area and will benefit the Town of Summerton in terms of water and sewer services."

Among the planned upgrades is the installation of new water meters, which are poised to bring about changes in residents' water bills. However, the extent of these changes remains uncertain.

"Currently, right now, we have a lot of old water meters that were installed 20-25 years ago, so when you remove these old meters and put new ones in, it’s actually going to give you that accurate reading,” Junious explained.

Evelyn Gamble, a Summerton native who recently opened her business, Secret Oasis, welcomed the impending transformations.

"Summerton has been facing economic challenges, but with more businesses coming to town, it’s an exciting time."

Both Gamble and Guy expressed optimism about the changes. "I’m looking forward to it. I mean, these are things the town really desperately needs. It’s all good; I see it as all good," Guy said.

In addition to wastewater improvements, the allocated funds will address the longstanding issues with fire hydrants in the town, bringing them in line with guidelines set by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) within the next year.