Incident in Columbia's Summit neighborhood shared on social media under investigation

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will address the incident later today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement and Fort Jackson officials are investigating an incident in the Summit neighborhood in northeast Richland County that's being talked about on social media in Columbia and around the state.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has confirmed they are looking into the situation which they say happened April 12 on a street inside a subdivision at the Summit. A video that's been shared on multiple social media platform appears to capture a segment of what happened, but not all of it. It shows a confrontation between a young man walking in the neighborhood and a man who identifies himself as a homeowner who lives there

News19 has been contacted by many in the community who have questions about the video. We have been looking into the situation since Tuesday and are working to get as much context about what happened so we can accurately report on the situation, reaching out to both people who may have witnessed the incident as well as law enforcement.

According to law enforcement, no charges have been filed at this time. Lott was to have met with elected officials and representatives of various organizations about the incident.

"We want to ensure the community knows this incident has been a priority for our Department," deputies said. "The video in itself is very disturbing and has helped tremendously in our investigation."

While law enforcement has not said if they've established a connection to anyone in the video, Ft. Jackson's commander, Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, responded to a question Tuesday night from someone on Twitter about possible involvement by a soldier at the base by saying, "this is by no means condoned by any service member. We will get to the bottom of this ASAP."

Beagle issued a follow-up statement Wednesday morning.

"Fort Jackson officials are aware of the video and it has our full attention."