Sumter art exhibit exposes residents to artists, types of art from all over

For the Sumter Collects III exhibit, curators called local art enthusiasts to share some of their personal pieces in a display for the community for free.

SUMTER, S.C. — A new exhibit at the Sumter County Gallery of Art aims to expose residents to different art and artists from all over.

"It really is an exhibition for, about and by Sumter," the gallery's executive director and art collector Karen Watson explains.

Watson has helped coordinate the newest exhibit. For the first time in 10 years, the Sumter Collects exhibit is back.

"With a community like Sumter, or South Carolina in general, we are isolated from the major art centers in the united states by economics and geography. Many of our citizens will never get to New York to the Metropolitan Museum of Art or to Miami or LA or even Atlanta," Watson shares. "So we resolved many many years ago that we were going to bring that art to our community. So in that way we expose our community to emerging artists, really accomplished artists, international artists that they would have to travel a long way to see and I'm personally really proud of that."

About 30 local art enthusiasts were asked if parts of their personal art collections could go on display for the entire community to enjoy. Curator Eric Lachance says whether it’s international artists to various kinds of art, the exhibit is bringing a new experience to the community.

"It exposes a different version of artwork to people who might not be fortunate enough or might just to get out enough or have the time to see it in other state," Lachance tells me. "But here we have dark images, we have complicated images, and it’s just something for the community to digest a little bi more than the standard."

It’s something resident Rhiya Ashman tells me she’s impressed by. Ashman was about to drive to Columbia to see some art before she realized there was an exhibit even closer.

"It’s free of charge, free of admission and I think it’s definitely gonna help make Sumter a more cultured place," Ashman says. "I think being cultured and being worldly and being able to access things like this really help expand your worldview especially when you live in small towns like these."

Lachance and Watson say the exhibit is not only a good way to see different types of art, but it’s also a way to see what your neighbors enjoy.

"It’s these little touch stones that the members of the community who participated, the collectors, they get to sort of come in and see that hallmark of their home but decontextualized in a way where now the greater community can enjoy," Lachance shares.