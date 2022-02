Officials say 9-year-old Za’Hiar Hammet was crossing U.S. Hwy 378 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 9-year-old Sumter boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Hammet died at Prisma Health Richland on Friday, according to Baker.