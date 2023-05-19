Sumter community rallies together to host Joy Prom, celebrating people with special needs

The Sumter Joy Prom is on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Community members are banding together to donate their time and services to put on the event.

SUMTER, S.C. — On Friday night, Sumter residents are getting all dressed up for the Joy Prom. People from all across the community are coming together to put on this event to rally around and celebrate those with special needs.

"It’s very heartwarming and it makes you proud to be a part of the community," event coordinator Gwen Herod shares.

From the event space to the flowers and the food, Herod tells me it’s put on entirely through community donations.

"God has been faithful to bring somebody along the way for every need that we have," Herod explains.

Jill Harvell works with the O’Donnell House, which is hosting the event.

"Just getting volunteers in the community that will come together with us to help supply everything that we need," Harvell says, standing next to Niki Lewis, the owner of Let's Party! Event Decor & Party Supplies. "And people like Niki have been very gracious in not just supplying their time, but their business and balloons and the arch back here. So it’s just amazing how the community’s pulled together."

Community members like Allen Jones, who’s Friday night's DJ — all to provide a fun atmosphere and help the guests feel celebrated.

"Everybody that’s a part of this, that’s their heart. Is that these precious people are loved and that they feel that love," Jones says. "We want them to have a night that’s about them."

Guests first get their hair and makeup done and their shoes shined at First Baptist Church. Then, they’ll be transported in limousines to the venue, where they’ll walk down a red carpet with community members and paparazzi cheering their name.

"When they get out of the car and they hear their name, and for just a moment in time, the world stands still and they are the center of the universe, it’s just heartwarming," Herod details.

"The people that are going to be here tonight matter to us," Jones adds. "We love them very much. We want them to have a night that’s about them."

It's a night of celebration of the guests — and how the community is coming together.

"I think it just makes you feel good about where you live," Herod believes. "I work at the Sheriff’s Office, so we’re always hearing the bad stuff that comes from the community, but when you do something like this to see people rally together to say, ‘Oh that’s a great idea. We want to help that and we want to see that come to fruition. What do you need?"

"It brings out the heart and the love together," Lewis shares.

"I think so," Harvell adds. "It’s good to have some good news and some good publicity from Sumter."