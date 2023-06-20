Taxes could increase by $115 per year for businesses and homes in Sumter

In a special discussion meeting, both County Council and the School Board in Sumter held a candid discussion about funding.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Council and the Sumter School District hosted a discussion Monday about the proposed tax increase from the school district.

The Sumter County School District is requesting a millage increase from Sumter County Council for the first time in about seven years.

The request would increase the millage rate by 12.75 mils.

"We will not progress if we continue to pay slave wages to essential workers in our school district and stop the failure of students in our elementary school, as a twig is bent the twig inclines. I have stated my reasons for supporting the full millage request by the Sumter School District Board of Trustees, and I'm asking every county council member and school board trustee to show Godly love and treat others how you want to be treated," said Sumter County council member, Eugene Baten.

The district's budget is increasing by $14 million more than its 2022 budget, but with 98 teacher vacancies, the district explained that this can put strains on their funding.

The increase will mean that taxpayers or business owners would pay an additional $115.00 in taxes on a commercial property valued at $150,000 and a second home valued at the same. A vehicle valued at $25,000 would cost the owner an additional $19 per year in tax dollars.

The school district's budget is expected to be finalized by June 27.