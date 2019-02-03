SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — It's prison time for the leader an insurance fraud ring, while others will pay back thousands for false claims.

Gregory Vaughn pleaded guilty to five counts of presenting a false claim for insurance payment valued at more than $10,000.

According to a report Vaughn was the leader of an insurance fraud ring in Sumter County made up of 21 co-defendants. As a part of the conspiracy, the ring would report accidents that never happened, or happened intentionally.

Several staged accidents, coordinated by Vaughn, occurred in the area: five in Sumter County, one in Clarendon County and two in Lee County.

In addition to the staged incidents, Vaughn called insurance companies and submitted fraudulent medical bills on behalf of co-defendants. He would even go to hospitals impersonating people not involved in the conspiracy.

In total, insurance companies paid about $174,000 paid in false claims.

Vaughn was sentenced to 5 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, and wasn't required to pay restitution. However, his co-defendants must pay back anywhere from $500-11,000.