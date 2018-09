Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Officials are asking for the public's help to find the family of a man who died last week.

Joe Earl Goggans, 76, passed away on September 19 in Sumter. He is believed to be from the Newberry area, and was born on August 11, 1942.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office says they don't have any family to contact at this time. If you know Goggans, or his family, call the coroner's office at 803-436-2111.

© 2018 WLTX