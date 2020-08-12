Sumter public schools move back to 100 percent virtual learning

The district made the change due to rising COVID-19 cases.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County public schools are moving back to 100 percent virtual learning due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The district made the decision Tuesday afternoon, but say the change won't go into effect until Monday, December 14. The district said it hopes to go back to hybrid learning, which means students attend school in person portions of the week, on January 21.

"As we continue to navigate through unchartered territory, it is most important that we continue to evaluate our data and our status as it pertains to reopening school," the district said.

Athletic competitions are also temporarily suspended until further notice.

The district said students must continue to log into their district-issued devices to participate in virtual instruction and complete assignments. MAP testing and end of course assessments will also be administered.

The district also added the following:

Students will receive live virtual instruction December 14-18

December 21-22 are designed independent virtual learning days, and students will receive pre-recorded lessons and assignments

All schools will be closed for the winter holidays December 23-January 1

Live virtual instruction will resume Monday, January 4

Schools are closed Monday, January 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Hybrid instruction will tentatively resume Thursday, January 21

Meals will be distributed as usual on Wednesday, December 16 from 9 AM-12 PM and again on Friday, December 18 for the holiday break. Meal distribution will resume Wednesday, January 6