Teen missing for more than a week in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a teen last seen more than a week ago.

Deputies say 16-year-old Anajiah Newberry was reported as a runaway from her residence on Manning Avenue in Sumter on October 28, 2022.

Newberry, who stands 5'2" and weighs around 100 pounds has brown eyes and orange hair, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white crocs, according to officials.

Authorities say she has been spotted at various homes in the Sumter area but has not returned home.

If you see Newberry or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 9-1-1, the SUmter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: