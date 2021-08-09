x
Sumter County teen missing since August 4

Reed reportedly took a family member’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered but the 15-year-old's whereabouts are still unknown.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Legend Reed

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing a missing teen.

Deputies say 15-year-old Legend Reed took a family member’s vehicle on Beckwood Road in the early hours on August 4. The vehicle has since been recovered but the 15-year-old's whereabouts are still unknown.

Reed has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, according to officials.

Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
If you see Reed or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

