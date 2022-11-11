'That's very moving': Sumter veterans honored with ceremony

The annual Veterans Day parade was cancelled due to weather from Hurricane Nicole. Despite the weather, Sumter residents gathered to honor veterans with a ceremony.

SUMTER, S.C. — Nick Nero spent 22 years serving his country in the air force. On Veterans Day, his community honored him.

"I really appreciate it. I really do," Nero said. "That’s very moving."

Active members and Sumter community leaders gave out medals and flags to retired service members in the ceremony at the American Legion Post 15.

Sumter County’s Director of Veteran Affairs Valerie Brunson has helped plan the event for the past 12 years. Since then, she says it’s never happened inside. This year, however, they had to make a last-minute change.

"It went awesome! We had an awesome time, we honored our vets, we did what Sumter County does: we appreciate those who have served," Brunson said. "The Shaw Air Force Base and the Army Central mean so much to Sumter County. We embrace our military community, we love our veterans and our active duty members and you can find one just about everywhere you go in Sumter County."

Sumter resident Naeehma Scott told me she enjoyed the ceremony, even with the location switch-up.

"It was very heartwarming to have all of our veterans here, despite that we couldn’t have the parade," Scott said.

Parade or not, the location doesn’t matter, Brunson says. What’s important is honoring those who have served.