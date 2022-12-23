Sumter deputy injured in the line of duty receives $10,000 grant

Deputy Blake Weathersbee was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic violence call on Sept. 25. Now, he's receiving a grant from Running 4 Heroes.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community and the organization Running 4 Heroes are helping a deputy who was injured in the line of duty. Blake Weatheresbee with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office has received a grant.

"It was roughly around, we’ll say, 8 o'clock in the morning. The call was for a domestic on Canes Mill Road," Weathersbee said of the Sept. 25 incident.

It’s a day he’ll always remember.

"When I was cutting through the yard, there really wasn’t much in the way of using for cover to avoid being struck with gunfire," he said.

He was responding to a domestic violence call. When he responded to the scene, the house was on fire.

"Something in the garage popped, or something in the garage drew my attention," Weathersbee said. "I saw a flash and heard a bang and, at the same time I heard the bang and saw the flash, of course, the bullet struck me in the leg and I went down. It all happened really fast."

Now, his community is rallying around him after he received a $10,000 grant from the organization Running 4 Heroes.

"It opens your eyes to see that there’s still good in the world," the Florida-based organization's Camrin Northrop shared. "It’s very heartwarming to see the smile on people’s faces you can bring when they’re in the darkest of times."

The group traveled to Sumter to give Weathersbee a check. They also hosted a run to honor injured officers in the state and collected donations.

"Sumter is an amazing community. As we came into town, we had lots of people donating to us," Northrop said. "And it’s very rare that a community when we come and travel donates so much money, but we are blessed that Sumter really stepped up and they raised a lot of money for us while we’re here."

Weathersbee said having this grant will help him as he deals with medical bills, house renovations, and Christmas right around the corner.

"I’m really thankful," Weathersbee said. "Blessed would probably be the best word."

Weathersbee said he is seeing another specialist next month and doesn’t know yet how many additional surgeries he’ll need - or if he’ll ever get to be back on patrol due to his injuries.