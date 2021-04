According to a post on their Facebook page, a kitten was stuck in a storm drain without any way of getting out.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County Emergency Medical Services crew made a difference in a tiny way on Thursday.

According to a post on their Facebook page, a kitten was stuck in a storm drain without any way of getting out.

CJ Kirven, an employee at Sumter EMS, decided he should help out, and the kitten was saved.

The county Police Department, Fire Department, and the City of Sumter Utilities crew assisted in the rescue.