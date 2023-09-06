Sumter community unites to support Sumter child with Leigh Syndrome

Joseph Marra and Breanna Wilson-Marra are working to raise awareness for Leigh Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder their baby was recently diagnosed with.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter couple is raising awareness about a neurological disorder after a tough diagnosis. Eight-month-old Salem Marra has been diagnosed with Leigh Syndrome.

"It causes seizures, and it causes her the inability to produce energy to thrive," Salem's father Joseph said. "So, they have a lot of issues with regression."

The neurological disorder affects the central nervous system. It’s rare and there’s no cure, which Salem’s parents Joseph and Breanna say is heartbreaking.

"It broke us," Breanna said. "And it still breaks us to this day."

They said the life expectancy is two to three years.

"I think the hardest part is really walking around with smiles on our faces when we still have to look at our baby everyday not knowing... not knowing when our last moments with her could be," Breanna said. "But, at the same time, we try to be optimistic and try to enjoy as much time as we can with her. And not just us, but her siblings, too, because this is hard for them as well."

One of Salem’s siblings, 11-year-old Lillian, is making bracelets to raise awareness.

"Because I mean, I know it's not, like, much," Lillian said. "But it's helping."

She started selling them to friends and family, donating the money she earns to go toward Salem’s medical bills.

"I need to make this business bigger because this could help Salem a lot," she said. "And now this is a very big business. And it’s gone a long way."

It's spreading awareness, which is the Marras' main goal.

"We are our children's biggest advocates," Breanna said. "And even with all the knowledge that these medical professionals may have and continuing to get, they still they won't know what's going on with our children unless we tell them."

"We just want to bring focus to rare diseases," Joseph said. "That way we can hopefully give more research and it might not help our daughter currently, or ever, but if it can help somebody's children in the future, then we've done something good."

The family said they first noticed symptoms of Leigh Syndrome when Salem was spitting and choking, which eventually turned into seizures. In order to get a diagnosis, they had to get genetic testing, which was not covered by insurance, but ultimately gave them answers.