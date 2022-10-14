Chicken swap unites farmers in and around Sumter

Farmers and farm hobbyists can come to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street to buy, sell or trade small animals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap.

"I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.

She is planning this event for farmers - and anyone who wants to learn about animals - to come and buy, sell or trade small animals.

"Anybody that wants to get into chickens [is welcome]," she said. "You come and you talk to some of the people, you’ll learn so much, and everybody is so happy to share and help. Even if they don’t have what you’re looking for, they’ll be like, 'Oh! My friend does this.’ or, ‘Oh! I just met somebody and they’ve got these ones.’ And they’ll introduce you and walk you over. I’m telling you, the nicest group of people you’ll ever meet."

Goodenough said this is the first time there’s been a chicken swap in Sumter.

"I’m excited because a lot of people travel 30, 45 minutes to the other areas so they can go," she said. "And, a lot of times, they don’t want to set up 'cuz it’s a lot to haul. So, now they can set up here."

She’s heard from more than 200 people who plan to attend. Co-organizer Magan Bomar said she’s surprised by such a large interest.

"I didn’t realize how big of a community this really was, especially around here in Sumter," Bomar said.

While she may not have realized the size, Bomar has quickly realized the strength of this community. She’s part of a retired military family, and when she moved to Sumter, Bomar hardly knew anyone.

"But, now with the chicken swaps and everything - yeah. My circle has grown tremendously," she shared.